Thai Smile Airways to cease flight operations on December 31

Thai Smile's Airbus A320 fleet, comprising 20 aircraft, will be integrated into Thai Airways, which will continue to operate Thai Smile’s flights on nine domestic routes under the TG flight code, according to THAI's CEO Chai Eamsiri.

Passenger seat and service reservation changes are to be shifted to Thai Airways effective December 16. The Thai Smile website services will continue until December 15.

The Thai Smile ticket service centre and call centre will operate until December 31, with passengers directed to Thai Airways for these services beyond that date.

After December 31, Thai Airways will fully take over Thai Smile’s aircraft and services. The consolidation process is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Thai Airways recently confirmed it is taking over domestic routes previously serviced by Thai Smile and will manage nine routes under its TG flight operation service code until the end of March.

Thai Smile’s remaining flights will cease on December 31, and the full cessation of operations will be effective on January 1, 2024.

Thai Smile Airways was established on October 17, 2013, and hs operated under Thai Smile Airways Co Ltd with a registered capital of 1.8 billion baht. It served as a subsidiary of Thai Airways, which held a 99.99% stake, specialising in domestic and short-haul international flights.