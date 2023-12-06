Local platform complains Facebook, Google gain advantage by avoiding Thai tax

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO and founder of Tarad.com, said the government should press platforms such as Google and TikTok to accurately report transactions instead of focusing on getting them to invest in Thailand.

Pawoot cited figures from the Business Development Department (BDD) and the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand) (DAAT) to back his allegations. He said that the practice of underreporting gave the digital giants an unfair advantage over domestic digital platforms that carry out their businesses straightforwardly.

Other countries have also accused global digital giants of avoiding tax to gain a competitive advantage.