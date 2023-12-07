Advanced AI to power Fujifilm’s medical solutions

The move was a part of the company's strategic plan to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian healthcare industry, including Thailand, Masataka Akiyama, director, corporate vice president and general manager, medical systems business division, said.

Speaking to a few members of the media at the Asia Pacific Digestive Week 2023 (APDW 2023) in Bangkok, Akiyama said that Fujifilm, as one of the leading providers of total healthcare solutions, has intensified its efforts to provide the healthcare sector with a comprehensive range of AI-powered medical solutions.

With AI empowerment, medical professionals' efficiency can be elevated globally, allowing patients to receive accurate diagnoses and early disease detection.

As a result, it improves the patients' chances of healing and recovering.

He said the market would see more AI-enabled medical products from Fujifilm in the next 3-5 years.

By leveraging Fujifilm's proprietary image processing technologies, AI technologies, and other expertise, the company's medical systems business provides a wide range of medical devices and services, including X-ray diagnostic systems, endoscopy, diagnostic ultrasound systems, in-vitro diagnostics, and healthcare IT solutions.

He referred to Fujifilm's advanced AI solution for endoscopy, known as "Cad Eye”, as one example of the company's display of cutting-edge medical products at the APDW.