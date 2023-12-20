Chevron commits to a new journey towards a sustainable world
As it enters into the seventh decade of its operations in Thailand, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. is adhering to its unwavering commitment to navigate towards sustainability. In addition to being determined to safely deliver lower carbon energy, Chevron is always striving to protect the environment and empower people to improve their lives and meet their full potential.
In the belief that the future of energy is lower carbon, Chevron is moving towards a low-carbon society and reducing the carbon intensity of its operations by implementing the Clean Operations Strategy. Thanks to the support of global energy company, Chevon Corporation, Chevron has access to a world-class body of knowledge, experience, and advanced technology to help deliver cleaner energy as well as sustainable technology breakthroughs such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies. Moreover, the initiatives to pilot the use of renewable energy by means of solar cells or wind power at a remote platform will be launched in the near future.
Chevron’s journey would not have been possible without the collaboration of critical partners from all sectors. The majority of Chevron and its partners’ collaborative initiatives are long-term.
In parallel with contributions to Thailand’s future energy security, community and social development improvement is one of the company's key pillars to improve the Thai people's quality of life. Chevron is actively working with local partners from the public and private sectors to run hundreds of corporate responsibility initiatives under its long-standing 4E's Strategy: Education, Environment and Conserving energy, Economic development, and Employee engagement. This effort includes promoting diversity and inclusion, creating prosperity, respecting human rights and contributing to the SDGs in the communities where the company operates.
Recently, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. and Chevron (Thailand) Ltd., which markets the Caltex brand, were awarded the “Platinum Level” Corporate Social Impact Excellence Award for the 14th consecutive year by the American Chamber of Commerce at the 2023 award ceremony.
The Corporate Social Impact Excellence Recognition awards ceremony is organised every year by the AMCHAM to honour members who lead by example in conducting business while actively engaging in corporate social responsibility practices.
For the first time, this year’s selection incorporates the significance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects of business performance. It also addresses the comparability of metrics that demonstrate the companies’ contribution to sustainability and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Chevron also supports Thai education through scholarships, science and technology activities, and vocational training and a number of livelihood and economic development projects have been initiated to build stronger and more self-reliant communities. Since 2011, Chevron has been supporting the Chevron Fund for Life Entrepreneurial Support for Woman Breadwinners in funding for the Raks Thai Foundation to provide occupational knowledge, career training and financial support for women breadwinners affected by political unrest in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces to support their livelihoods and small business enterprises.
Moreover, Chevron also recognises the importance of cultural preservation. Last year, Chevron supported Songkhla province and the 11th Regional Office of Fine Arts Department, Songkhla in organising the “FAD11 Songkhla: Fine Arts” exhibition in celebration of Songkhla Day.
Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. recently received the Royal Pin of Honour from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Thai Heritage Conservation Day 2023. The ceremony was organised by the Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture. This recognition acknowledges Chevron’s role as a supporter of the country’s fine arts and cultural heritage.
Protecting the environment and conserving energy
Chevron has partnered with key governmental and non-governmental organisations on environment and energy conservation initiatives, including lower-carbon intensity of its operations, responsible water management, and biodiversity. In November 2023, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., Chevron (Thailand) Ltd., and Star Petroleum Refining Plc., launched the “Foster Future Forests” project in conjunction with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Rayong Provincial Government, other government agencies, academic institutions, and local communities in Rayong.
Chevron is also helping conserve the environment in the Gulf of Thailand through the Rigs-to-Reefs Project in Koh Pha-Ngan, Surat Thani, the Artificial Coral Reef for Small Marine Species Habitat Project, the Mooring Buoys Anchors Project at Koh Tao Island and the Mangrove Forest Rehabilitation Project.
Following the successful practices in many territories around the world, the use of retired platform jackets as artificial reefs to provide a habitat for marine and coastal resources at Koh Pha-Ngan, Surat Thani was Thailand’s first initiative through cooperation between public, private, and education sectors.