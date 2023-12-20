Chevron commits to a new journey towards a sustainable world

In the belief that the future of energy is lower carbon, Chevron is moving towards a low-carbon society and reducing the carbon intensity of its operations by implementing the Clean Operations Strategy. Thanks to the support of global energy company, Chevon Corporation, Chevron has access to a world-class body of knowledge, experience, and advanced technology to help deliver cleaner energy as well as sustainable technology breakthroughs such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies. Moreover, the initiatives to pilot the use of renewable energy by means of solar cells or wind power at a remote platform will be launched in the near future.

Chevron’s journey would not have been possible without the collaboration of critical partners from all sectors. The majority of Chevron and its partners’ collaborative initiatives are long-term.

In parallel with contributions to Thailand’s future energy security, community and social development improvement is one of the company's key pillars to improve the Thai people's quality of life. Chevron is actively working with local partners from the public and private sectors to run hundreds of corporate responsibility initiatives under its long-standing 4E's Strategy: Education, Environment and Conserving energy, Economic development, and Employee engagement. This effort includes promoting diversity and inclusion, creating prosperity, respecting human rights and contributing to the SDGs in the communities where the company operates.