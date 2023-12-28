Demand for sustainable products could lead to carbon neutrality

However, the company faces challenges in communicating with its partners on sustainable development, especially farmers in Thailand who are familiar with traditional cultivation practices.

"We try to communicate, train and provide proper information to farmers and convince them to change their practices," said the company's procurement and sourcing director, Phairote Chowtivicha.

Phairote added that the company has also developed and launched a mobile application to better improve communication with local farmers.

Advice for sustainability

As technology and creativity come with a lot of risks, Ingredion (Thailand) advises business operators to focus on what they are trying to achieve in sustainable development.

"When we look at the next phase of sustainability, I think we should reach out to colleagues, suppliers and communities throughout the supply chain and ask for their ideas to ensure mutual benefits," said Deidrick.

"As resources are limited, start-ups and everyone should be aware that there is a way that they can work for future generations in the long term," Phairote added.