AOT charts out its flight path to net-zero carbon emissions

Under the strategy, the AOT plans to substitute internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles. Of the 3,710 rented cars, the agency plans to make 1,180 cars electric vehicles in 2024, 760 vehicles in 2025, 1,170 in 2026 and 600 in 2027.

The AOT also plans to substitute more than 4,000 taxis and limousines, as well as 3,400 vehicles for supporting airport operations, with EVs.

This would help reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 million litres per year or 28,360 tons of carbon reduction. It would also help mitigate air pollution at airports, he said.

Meanwhile, the AOT aims to increase the consumption of renewable energy at all airports under its management.

The AOT aims to set up solar cells on buildings and runways to offset 20% of overall electricity consumption in the first two years, which would increase to 50% within four years and 100% within 10 years, Kirati said.

The AOT is also studying prospects for producing electricity from hydrogen at night.

“Electricity costs at airports amount to 1 billion baht per month," Kirati said. "Once solar cell installation is completed, it would help reduce electricity cost to 700 million baht per month."