Four candidates shortlisted for PTT’s top job

The source said PTT’s selection committee would hold interviews with the candidates on January 17, allowing it sufficient time to select the most suitable incumbent before Auttapol’s term ends in May.

Here we take a look at the four candidates and their achievements.

Kongkrapan Intarajang, current CEO of PTT Global Chemical Pcl. (GC).

During his tenure, Kongkrapan has led GC to be listed on the Fortune Global 500, and invested 140 billion baht in buying Allnex Holding GmbH in 2021 to expand the company’s portfolio in specialised chemicals. He also spearheaded GC’s penetration in emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the use of CCS (carbon capture and storage) in GC’s business with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Buranin Rattanasombat, PTT’s Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer. Buranin supervises the group’s new businesses including life science, artificial intelligence, robotics and digitalisation, as well as high-value business such as logistics and infrastructure.

Buranin also founded Arun Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary to operate businesses related to electric vehicles (EV) including the manufacturing of EVs and battery assembly, under a partnership with Foxconn Technology Group, among others.