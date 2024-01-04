Four candidates shortlisted for PTT’s top job
Four candidates have been shortlisted to succeed Auttapol Rerkpiboon as the 11th president and chief executive officer of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, a news source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The source said PTT’s selection committee would hold interviews with the candidates on January 17, allowing it sufficient time to select the most suitable incumbent before Auttapol’s term ends in May.
Here we take a look at the four candidates and their achievements.
Kongkrapan Intarajang, current CEO of PTT Global Chemical Pcl. (GC).
During his tenure, Kongkrapan has led GC to be listed on the Fortune Global 500, and invested 140 billion baht in buying Allnex Holding GmbH in 2021 to expand the company’s portfolio in specialised chemicals. He also spearheaded GC’s penetration in emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the use of CCS (carbon capture and storage) in GC’s business with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Buranin Rattanasombat, PTT’s Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer. Buranin supervises the group’s new businesses including life science, artificial intelligence, robotics and digitalisation, as well as high-value business such as logistics and infrastructure.
Buranin also founded Arun Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary to operate businesses related to electric vehicles (EV) including the manufacturing of EVs and battery assembly, under a partnership with Foxconn Technology Group, among others.
ML Peekthong Thongyai, PTT’s Senior Executive Vice President, Gas Business Unit. He was a strong advocate of the government’s policy to extend the subsidy on NGV (national gas for vehicles) for taxis, trucks, and public vehicles to help alleviate people’s financial burden.
Peekthong also helped establish Advanced Energy Intelligence Platform, Thailand’s first energy management platform that has expanded the energy solution market as well as maximised the competitiveness of energy-related businesses, in line with the government’s zero emission policy.
Pongpun Amornvivat, senior executive vice president of International Trading Business Unit. A former head of strategy at Thaioil, Pongpun helped PTT develop its carbon credit trading business in international markets, both in the over-the-counter and exchange formats.
PTT, which has total assets of 3.53 trillion baht, reported revenue of 2.35 trillion baht and 78.25 billion baht profit for the first nine months of 2023. The company plans to invest 89.2 billion baht in the next five years across several industries including natural gas, pipeline, downstream petroleum, infrastructure, and international trade.