AirAsia boss pushes Bangkok as global aviation hub

Based in Malaysia, AirAsia is operating low-cost airlines in four Asean countries, namely Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. The company is planning to launch the newest addition, AirAsia Cambodia, in March.

“We want to make Bangkok the next Dubai in terms of being a global aviation hub, as the Asean region has high potential with a population numbering more than 700 million,” Fernandes said on Wednesday. “However, Thailand’s airports cannot grow overnight. Therefore, we want to see infrastructure for low-cost airlines included in the country’s future airport expansion projects.”

He went on to thank the Thai government for waiving the visa requirement for travellers from selected countries in a bid to boost tourism, which also benefits the airline industry in the region.

Fernandes revealed that after meeting with Srettha, who also doubles as Finance Minister, the AirAsia group would file an official proposal to the Thai government, requesting a 40% reduction on excise tax for jet fuel, which is currently collected at 4.726 baht per litre, and is the highest among the four countries where AirAsia operates.

The Philippines collect excise tax for jet fuels of 2.48 baht per litre, while Malaysia and Indonesia do not collect this tax.

“Reducing fuel tax will also help expand the domestic tourism market by distributing Thai and foreign visitors to other provinces besides Bangkok and Phuket,” he said.