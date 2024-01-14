Electricity price support has cost PTT THB10.8 billion in lost revenue

The measures, which have been in place since October 2022, have capped the increase in electricity prices for households and businesses at 2%. This has meant that PTT has had to absorb the cost of the rising cost of fuel and other inputs.

PTT said that the measures have had a significant impact on its business. The company's operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 fell by 21% year on year.

The government has said that it is committed to supporting electricity prices for consumers. However, it is unclear how long the measures can be sustained.

The impact of the measures on PTT's business is a sign of the challenges facing energy companies in the face of rising energy prices.

Specifically, the measures have affected PTT's gas business. PTT is the largest supplier of gas to Thailand's power sector. The cap on electricity prices has meant that PTT has been unable to pass on the full cost of the rising price of gas to consumers.