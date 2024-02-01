WHA targets record revenue growth with THB78.7 bn investment budget

Speaking at the company's first round annual press conference, titled "2024: WHA: Shape the Future for Sustainable Growth”, group CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul expressed confidence that the company's strong growth would continue this year.

Despite the current global economic slowdown and high interest rates, industrial estates and logistics industries in Thailand remain in high demand.

"This will be another year in which we [WHA] can expect to break our revenue records. I would say that the Southeast Asia region, particularly Thailand and Vietnam, are considered safe zones for investors to relocate their operations," she said.

She pointed out that while both countries have their own strengths in attracting investors, Thailand benefits more from its strong supply chain, good infrastructure, and development of green solutions.

"We expect total normalised revenue and share of profits in two digitis from the previous year, while still maintaining growth momentum. The company has allocated a budget of 8 billion baht to buy new land for the future industrial estate projects both in Thailand and Vietnam," she revealed.

With an investment budget of 78.7 billion baht for 2024-2028, she added that WHA Group intends to generate 100 billion baht in total revenue over the next five years, implying that the company will continue to grow at least 1.6 times per year from now.

With the company's commitment to continue business expansion, create new businesses through innovation and technology, increase emphasis on green and sustainability, and improve efficiency to become high-performance firms, Jareeporn said that 2024 would see significant improvements in its four major businesses: logistics, industrial estate, utilities and power, and digital.