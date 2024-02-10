Kerry Express clarifies not yet taken over by SF

The Mandatory Tender Offer process is still in its preliminary stages and several more steps to follow before it is finalized and completed, and the final percentage of ownership by SF THAILAND is still uncertain.

SF THAILAND has recently submitted Form 247-4, which is an initial step of the Mandatory Tender Process on February 8, 2024. It should be noted that the outcome of the Mandatory Tender Offer to all KEX shareholders depends entirely on the discretion of each existing shareholder in their decision-making.