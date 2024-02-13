RML successfully raises 3,588M baht in PP and RO for business expansion

This strategic move, approved during Board Meetings No. 1/2024 on February 7 and No. 2/2024 on February 9, aims to bolster sustainable profit growth, as communicated by Korn Narongdej, RML's CEO.

The capital increase includes a private placement (PP) to Kris Narongdej and Patee Sarasin, totalling 2,522 million shares at 0.42 baht per share. Additionally, a rights offering (RO) of 714 million shares at the same price, with a ratio of 9.38 existing shares to 1 new share. The remaining balance comprises warrants and ESOP at a strike price of 1 baht per share. Anticipated proceeds from the capital increase are approximately 1,711 million baht. The board of directors has approved the transaction, to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2024 on March 22, 2024.

" In this capital increase, newly issued shares have been allocated to Patee Sarasin, who assumes the role of a shareholder and director of the company effective from February 8, 2024, onwards. Patee will play a pivotal role in diversifying RML’s investment expansion and project development. This involves venturing into hospitality and real estate service businesses, including branded residences and hotels in major tourist provinces such as Pattaya and Phuket. The aim is to cater to the anticipated recovery of the tourism and service sectors in 2024.

Furthermore, leveraging his exceptional expertise in aviation and tourism businesses, along with his dedicated leadership and remarkable credentials, Patee is poised to enhance our organizational capabilities. His contributions will play a vital role in propelling us towards our goal of becoming the foremost leader in luxury and ultra-luxury real estate in Thailand," added Korn.