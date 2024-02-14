Not all 45 new planes acquired will be bought, says THAI CEO

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said this on Wednesday in response to concerns raised by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

The minister had said on Tuesday that it might not be very wise for the national carrier to invest in 45 new planes for now.

Chai responded by saying that the plan to acquire 45 new aircraft was part of the company’s rehabilitation plan that had already been approved by the bankruptcy court.

He added that the new fleet will be acquired in a proper ratio of leasing and hire-purchase contracts.