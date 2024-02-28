AirAsia continues its journey with a new app icon and a new name
AirAsia MOVE, formerly known as “airasia Superapp”, has unveiled its new app icon on the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android), marking the beginning of its transformative journey.
The new look, which came into effect on Monday (February 26), allows users to admire an updated look as AirAsia MOVE continues its brand refreshment and transformation, as announced in September 2023.
Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, is excited about the changes. “The new AirAsia MOVE app icon is the first of many exciting updates designed to enhance every traveller's experience. From the app layout to new products, services, and unbeatable deals, the new AirAsia MOVE will seamlessly elevate everyone’s travel experience,” she enthused.
She assured users that while the app icon has a fresh appearance and AirAsia MOVE is the new brand name, all convenient functions remain intact.
Users can still book AirAsia flights and those from over 700 other airlines, hotels, rides, manage bookings, and connect with fellow travellers via Chat & the Community and AskBo functions.
AirAsia MOVE envisions travel enriched by a community-led experience, offering features such as Airasia Chat, games, gifting, and a strong loyalty programme that rewards users.
Its ecosystem encompasses OTA services, including flight bookings with more than 700 airlines, 900,000 hotels worldwide, ride-hailing, dining experiences, insurance, and more, complemented by integrated financial services by BigPay. Notably, AirAsia MOVE was recognised as “Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2023” at the World Travel Awards in its inaugural nomination in the OTA category.
As AirAsia MOVE continues to evolve, users can anticipate further enhancements and improvements aimed at making their travel experiences seamless and rewarding.