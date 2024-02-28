AirAsia continues its journey with a new app icon and a new name

Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, is excited about the changes. “The new AirAsia MOVE app icon is the first of many exciting updates designed to enhance every traveller's experience. From the app layout to new products, services, and unbeatable deals, the new AirAsia MOVE will seamlessly elevate everyone’s travel experience,” she enthused.

She assured users that while the app icon has a fresh appearance and AirAsia MOVE is the new brand name, all convenient functions remain intact.

Users can still book AirAsia flights and those from over 700 other airlines, hotels, rides, manage bookings, and connect with fellow travellers via Chat & the Community and AskBo functions.