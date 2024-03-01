Banpu’s new CEO focuses on decarbonisation as part of growth strategy

Sinon recently got the nod from Banpu's board of committees, and will take office on April 2.

Speaking at a press conference, Sinon, who succeeds outgoing CEO Somruedee Chaimongkol, emphasised the company's business direction towards greener and smarter operations, with a greater emphasis on integrating decarbonisation operations into its core business units: energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology.

Banpu would implement the Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage project in its gas and coal businesses, expand the battery farm model to other power plants, and collaborate with potential companies to develop battery, power storage technologies, and electronic vehicles as examples of its decarbonisation strategy, he said.

In addition to increasing the company's decarbonisation efficiency, he pledged to continue on Banpu's path towards renewable energy by increasing the proportion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to 50%, as well as expanding into its four potential markets — Indonesia, China, Australia, and the United States.

He revealed that plans are afoot to make existing businesses more efficient through the use of energy technology and increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in operations across all business groups to boost profit margins in line with global sustainable economy trends.