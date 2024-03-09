Siam Kubota plans THB1.4-bn outlay amid positive outlook for Thai agriculture

Siam Kubota, whose products include tractors, combine harvesters, and other farming machines, also intends to manufacture new agricultural machinery under the investment plan, company president Junji Ota said.

The plan follows modest operating revenue of 58 billion baht last year, down from 63 billion baht in 2022. Thailand's drought crisis was blamed for the decline in overall demand for Siam Kubota products.

In a media briefing on Friday at its largest tractor manufacturing plant in Chonburi province, Ota revealed that around 40% of the 1.4-billion-baht investment budget would be allocated to expanding production lines.

The remaining amount will be divided among three goals: operational upgrades with an automation system, energy efficiency as part of its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) target, and information technology development for overall backend operations and customer services.

Citing the current positive outlook for Thailand's farming and crop cultivation, as well as the recovery in its export markets, Ota expects 60 billion baht in sales this year.

"There was a silver lining from the increased domestic sales of rice transplanters in areas practising off-season rice cultivation and a growing market for excavators due to increased exports of durian," he said.

Ota was confident that the growth trends in agriculture would result in increased demand for machinery products in a sector where the number of workers was already declining.

In addition, Siam Kubota intended to export new products designed to support agricultural sector growth in countries other than Thailand, such as Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Laos, he said.