Construction giant in negotiations to meet its wage bills

Insufficient financial liquidity at ITD is having implications for payments to subcontractors and the resultant timely payment of wages to labourers. the Labour Ministry is holding discussions with the company to ensure worker welfare.

ITD has actively participated in bidding processes to secure construction projects under the umbrella of the Transport Ministry. Some of these projects have been closely monitored by the relevant authorities to ensure that the construction activities do not affect the scheduled timelines for completion,

Surachet Laophulsuk, director of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), revealed that EXAT has a contractual agreement with ITD for construction work on the Rama 3 - Dao Khanong - Outer Ring Road Western Expansion project. While there are no apparent signs of any impact on the project construction, EXAT will closely monitor this matter and is committed to expediting the project's construction progress, including ensuring that ITD and all subcontractors proceed swiftly. In discussions with the subcontractors last week, it was confirmed that the construction work will be accelerated to meet the ministry's target for completion by June 2025.