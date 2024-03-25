With budget delayed, PTT accelerates 30bn investment to boost GDP

Specifically, for this year, they have set a target investment budget of around 20-30 billion baht.

In the first quarter of this year, PTT has already made investments, including the Gas Transmission Pipeline Project Line 5, where only 2-3 kilometres of construction remain to be finished. They have also invested in the CPF refinery project of Thai Oil Public Co Ltd (a subsidiary of PTT) to expand its refining capacity from 275,000 barrels per day to 400,000 barrels per day. These investments contribute to injecting funds into the Thai economy.

Auttapol is confident that PTT will continue to invest according to their targets throughout this year.

“During the first three months of this year, the PTT group has been executing investments according to the budget targets outlined in clear plans, which are considered regular investment plans. These projects are significant, and I believe they will definitely stimulate the economy because the funds disbursed align with the progress of the operations,” Auttapol stated.