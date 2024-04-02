Central Childlom invests 4 billion baht on major transformation

According to Natira, in terms of space, it will be a more spacious and airy ambience. The outside of the building is decorated with white glass, capable of illuminating and changing colour at night.

Furthermore, the department store will be adding the sky bridge on the first floor to directly connect to the luxury floor of Central Childlom to provide customers with easier access.

"Central Childlom is not just one of the 75 branches of Central department stores, but it is expected to be a luxury flagship department store to cater to the top-spenders customer segment who spend over 205,000 baht each year," Natira said.

According to Natira, of the 9-million-customer annual traffic, the main target is still Thai customers, who account for 80%, while foreign customers are 20%, most of them from China, Russia, India and the Middle East.

The department store boasts a comprehensive “One-Stop-Shopping” experience of a diverse range of brands across all categories housed under one roof and prepares to wow customers with designed spaces, curated brands and world-class service standards, she said.

Natira said that after the renovation, the company expected to see 20% more traffic, 30% more sales and 100% higher customer satisfaction.