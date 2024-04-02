Central Childlom invests 4 billion baht on major transformation
Central Chidlom is investing 4 billion baht on its largest-ever rebranding since opening in 1974, distinguishing the department store’s flagship branch from the rest of the retail chain.
Natira Boonsri, CEO of the Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, said making the new logo and brand colour rose-gold is intended to mark Central Chidlom as different from the other branches, which will continue to use the signature red.
Central Childlom opened in central Bangkok five decades ago.
Natira said this is the biggest renovation ever done at the department store.
Central Chidlom is collaborating with leading Thai architecture firms and global consultancies, along with renowned British architect John Pawson, with the aim of developing contemporary architecture that complements Thai lifestyles.
The architecture will have intricate detail while embracing international style with locally sourced materials, she said.
According to Natira, in terms of space, it will be a more spacious and airy ambience. The outside of the building is decorated with white glass, capable of illuminating and changing colour at night.
Furthermore, the department store will be adding the sky bridge on the first floor to directly connect to the luxury floor of Central Childlom to provide customers with easier access.
"Central Childlom is not just one of the 75 branches of Central department stores, but it is expected to be a luxury flagship department store to cater to the top-spenders customer segment who spend over 205,000 baht each year," Natira said.
According to Natira, of the 9-million-customer annual traffic, the main target is still Thai customers, who account for 80%, while foreign customers are 20%, most of them from China, Russia, India and the Middle East.
The department store boasts a comprehensive “One-Stop-Shopping” experience of a diverse range of brands across all categories housed under one roof and prepares to wow customers with designed spaces, curated brands and world-class service standards, she said.
Natira said that after the renovation, the company expected to see 20% more traffic, 30% more sales and 100% higher customer satisfaction.