Nation Group makes big showbiz plans with mixed management, massive archives

As part of this new venture, Nation Group will also collaborate with a global festival organiser to host an annual Songkran music festival from next year, with ambitions to attract up to 100,000 concertgoers.

Shine, who also serves as chairman of Nation Group’s executive committee, said this expansion initiative will be steered by executives spanning multiple generations.

This diversification, Shine said, will strengthen Nation Group’s stature as a top media organisation that has been a key part of Thai society for 54 years.

“Nation Group has been a cornerstone of the media landscape, coexisting with society for over five decades,” Shine remarked. “We will keep producing innovative content and provide information to society through a diverse portfolio of media brands, including television and newspapers, as well as new media platforms like online and social media.

“We have also been holding activities like seminars, dinner talks, expos, awards and CSR events. Essentially, we hold more than 70 events yearly to meet the demands of all target groups in society.”