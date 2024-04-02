Social return on investment is a tool to measure creating value for communities

Traditionally, companies reflect their success in financial statements, but when using the SROI method, values are measured from social, economic and environmental factors, identifying how effectively companies use their capital to create positive value for communities.

Sakulthip Kiratiphantawong, secretary general of the Thai Social Value Association, gave examples of the methods used for allocating information from a range of different stakeholders.

“We conduct surveys and focus groups, in-depth interviews for qualitative data and also quantitative data, so we need both subjective and objective data to review their experience and how projects affected them in a negative or positive way,” she said.

She said that by using SROI, companies can track numbers and demonstrate the true value of giving back, inspiring other enterprises to join the cause.

On Tuesday, Frasers Property Thailand along with the Thai Social Value Association held a roundtable revealing their social return on investment (SROI) from blood-donation projects at Samyan Mitrtown mall, pointing out that companies can benefit from giving back to society.

Starting in 2020, blood drives were held every three months, and after holding 15 of them, Frasers Property Thailand was able to donate a large quantity of blood to the Thai Red Cross Society.