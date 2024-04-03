Fuel prices at PTT service stations will not be raised during Songkran

The move aims to reduce the financial burden of travellers during the Songkran Festival, despite the fact global oil prices have been climbing, OR chief executive officer Disathat Panyarachun said.

During said period, many Thais travel to their home towns to visit families and celebrate Songkran Festival, the Thai traditional new year. April 13 is officially Songkran Day and National Elderly Day, while April 14 is observed as Family Day.

Disathat said the company has made sure that all its service stations and oil reserves have enough fuel supply to cope with increased demand.

Service stations that function as rest stops would also prepare first-aid kits and basic roadside assistance tools to help travellers in case of accidents or other emergencies, he said.

Since April 1, customers of PTT service stations have also enjoyed discounts and special gifts for their spending on fuels, vehicle checkups and electric-vehicle charging, as well as coffees and snacks at Café Amazon.

OR’s announcement came a day after Shell Thailand raised its retail price for diesel to 30.49 baht per litre as soon as the government announced it was lifting the 30-baht price ceiling on Tuesday.

The government decided to lift the price ceiling on diesel after the Oil Fuel Fund recorded a deficit of 100 billion baht from the subsidy.

The 30-baht price cap was implemented last September in a bid to ease people’s financial burden and was extended every three months until it expired on March 31.

Instead of transitioning into another three-month extension, the price ceiling was lifted as of April 2.