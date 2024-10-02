ThaiBev readies THB18 billion for 2025 business expansion

Food and beverage giant Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) has announced an expansion plan worth 18 billion baht, targeting alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dairy products, food, and sustainability operations.

During a press briefing in Bangkok on Tuesday, chief executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi outlined the company’s six-year strategy, dubbed “Sustainable Growth to Passion 2030”, which focuses on consumer reach and digital transformation.

The first focus, “Reach Competitively”, aims to satisfy customers who tend to switch providers if they have to wait longer than 30 seconds.

The second focus, “Digital for Growth”, aligns with the rising use of smartphones.

Starting next year, ThaiBev will boost investment from 7-8 billion baht to 18 billion baht, said Prapakon Thongtheppairot, president and head of the spirits business.

Of this budget, 9.5 billion baht is earmarked for the non-alcoholic drinks segment, which includes the 8-billion-baht flagship Agri Valley Farm in Malaysia for dairy production, he said.

ThaiBev will also invest 3 billion baht to establish a beer factory in Cambodia with initial capacity of 50 million litres, and 2.5 billion baht in the spirits business, said Prapakorn.

Finally, 1 billion baht will be used to expand the food business and 2 billion baht for the group’s sustainability operations.