IKEA to shut seven large stores in China as it shifts to smaller formats

IKEA, part of Ingka Group, said it will close seven large-format stores in mainland China from February 2, 2026, as it overhauls its retail approach in response to weaker demand and changing shopping habits.
IKEA said operations will end at the following locations:
The company described the move as an “optimisation” of its store network, stressing it will continue operating in China while reallocating resources to channels “closer to consumers”.
The shift comes as retailers face subdued consumer spending linked to China’s prolonged property downturn, while competition from lower-priced domestic brands and online-first shopping continues to intensify.
IKEA said it will increasingly prioritise smaller, city-centre formats and strengthen its omnichannel push, including digital sales and delivery services through major platforms such as JD.com, Tmall and WeChat.
IKEA said it plans to open more than 10 small-format stores over the next two years, focusing on Beijing and Shenzhen, with new openings expected in Dongguan (February 2026) and Beijing (first half of 2026).
After the closures, IKEA said it will still operate 34 physical stores in mainland China, alongside its e-commerce and other digital channels.