Thailand ranks second globally for AI adoption growth, Microsoft says

Thailand has become the country with the world’s second-fastest growth in workplace adoption of artificial intelligence, or AI, behind only South Korea, Microsoft says.

Although the current level of AI adoption among Thai workers remains below the overall average, its year-on-year growth has surged by 36.4%, reflecting rising awareness and readiness among Thais to use technology to transform the way they work.

Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand and Emerging Markets, told Microsoft AI Tour Bangkok 2026 that Thailand’s overall AI adoption rate stood at 12.4%, while year-on-year growth had reached 36.4%.

This makes Thailand the country with the second-fastest growth in AI adoption globally, compared with the global average growth rate of only 17.8%.

Among data workers in Thailand, AI usage has reached 32%, twice the global average. Thai business leaders also show a strong AI vision, with 51% of executives in Thailand demonstrating clear direction on AI adoption, compared with the global average of 26%.

“What we are seeing today reinforces that AI is a powerful force in driving business outcomes, creating new opportunities for the country and society, and enabling us to address challenges that may previously have seemed beyond reach,” he said.