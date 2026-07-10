Nestlé unveils 23-billion-baht Nescafé production hub in Thailand

Nestlé has announced plans to invest 23 billion baht in a new Nescafé factory in Thailand after terminating its joint-venture agreement with Quality Coffee Products Co Ltd (QCP), the company that previously manufactured Nescafé products in the country.

QCP was a 50:50 joint venture between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family. The partnership ended on December 31, 2024, leaving QCP without the right to continue producing Nescafé products.

Nikhil Chand, chairman and chief executive officer of Nestlé Indochina, said the new factory would be built in Samut Prakan province. The facility is intended to strengthen Nestlé’s Nescafé business in Thailand and support exports.







Advanced technology and AI to improve production

The factory will manufacture several core Nescafé products, including soluble coffee, coffee mixes and ready-to-drink canned coffee.

It will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technology and artificial intelligence to raise quality standards, improve efficiency and support environmentally sustainable operations.

The project will also include a modern distribution centre capable of handling a wide range of Nestlé products. The entire development is expected to create more than 520 jobs in Thailand, including positions for technology specialists and workers with intermediate and advanced skills.

“This investment project comprises a high-technology coffee manufacturing facility and a distribution centre capable of handling a wide range of Nestlé products,” Chand said.

“The latest technologies and artificial intelligence will be installed to produce high-quality products and improve operational efficiency for the benefit of consumers and customers.