BlockFi pauses client withdrawals from Bahamas crypto exchange FTX

“Given the lack of clarity on the status of FTX.com, FTX US and Alameda, we are not able to operate business as usual.

“Our priority has been and will continue to be to protect our clients and their interests.

“Until there is further clarity, we are limiting platform activity, including pausing client withdrawals as allowed under our terms. We will share more specifics as soon as possible. We request that clients not deposit to BlockFi Wallet or Interest Accounts at this time.

“We intend to communicate as frequently as possible going forward but anticipate that this will be less frequent than what our clients and other stakeholders are used to.”