Thai property developer to sell fraction of condos by issuing digital tokens

Peerapong Jaroon-ek, chief executive officer of Origin Property, said at a press conference on Thursday that the issuance of digital token "RealX" for investment is aimed at making 361 units of three condo buildings — Park Origin Phrom Phong, Park Origin Phayathai, and Park Origin Thonglor — available as smaller investment units via tokenisation technology.

Digital asset investment firm Real Estate Exponential and TokenX, an initial coin offering portal that offers end-to-end tokenisation services, are partnering Origin Property in this venture.

Peerapong explained that this type of asset fractionalisation, made possible by current financial technology, was created to alleviate the pain points of the new generation and the general public who are interested in investing in the property sector.

He noted that the digital asset form enabled small investors to invest in expensive assets such as real estate. One RealX digital token will be equivalent to investing in a condo area of about 1 square inch.

It may not be the best way to own a luxurious condominium as buyers cannot move into it, but it is a long-term valuable option in the property investment cycle, Peerapong said.