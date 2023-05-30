Xapo Bank sees bright future for Bitcoin, fully integrates with Lightning Network

Another encouraging sign for the cryptocurrency industry is the advancement of national and international regulatory standards by G7 and G20 economies, including the United States, France, Canada, Japan, and China.

According to experts, cryptocurrency regulation is expected to be carefully clarified on the legal "grey zone" of the ecosystem, which is a positive sign for cryptos like Bitcoin and its increasing significance in the world.

Some experts and analysts said digital assets are worth investing in because of the global economy's paradigm shift to the digital economy, where decentralised concepts have become practical, making digital assets appealing to own or hold.

However, it is advised to exercise caution when considering purchasing a cryptocurrency due to the risks involved. According to experts, choosing a legitimate, trustworthy provider of virtual assets is one way to interact with the market safely.

Members of Xapo Bank enjoy the freedom of knowing that their wealth is safe, have instant access to US dollars, can immediately buy and sell Bitcoin, and exchange USDC (the digital form of the US dollar) to dollars instantly in the most secure and safe way possible, with no fees charged, the bank's statement noted.

According to Xapo Bank, its top priority is to protect its members' assets. The bank is headquartered in Gibraltar, a trusted financial jurisdiction that adheres to EU and UK laws and regulations. The Gibraltar Deposit Guarantee Scheme* secures its members' US Dollar deposits up to the equivalent of $100,000. It also boasts a strong balance sheet, one of the most secure options for Bitcoin storage and world-class leading expert teams in banking and digital assets regulation. All of which are in place to provide unrivalled protection for its members' deposits.

In addition, Xapo Bank also has secure entry and exit points to its fully regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider, which allows for the safe and immediate transfer of Bitcoin and USDC.

Besides, with USDC, users can use modern blockchain technology to execute stable coin transactions that are automatically converted and deposited into their USD bank account at no cost.

According to Xapo Bank, this is another first that combines the use of new technology with traditional banking services and allows access from virtual asset markets to customers' bank accounts.

Founded in 2013 by Wences Casares, the bank has a distributed workforce in over 40 countries worldwide, with the goal of protecting and increasing the wealth of members who consider themselves global citizens.

Xapo Bank operates through two entities that are licensed and regulated in Gibraltar, a rock-solid jurisdiction with a 300-year history of stability and UK standards of law and property rights protection. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission regulates and supervises Xapo Bank and Xapo VASP.