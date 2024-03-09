Cryptomind targets THB3 billion digital assets under management this year

The company is targeting 3 billion baht assets under management, an ambitious three-fold increase over the previous year.

The current target, he said, was supported by the rising value of cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin that recently reached a near-all-time high of around US$68,000.

Citing the US approval for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January, the upcoming Bitcoin Halving, and regulatory clarity, Sanjay projected that this bull run would last 12-18 months. He advised Thai investors to allocate some amount in their portfolio to cryptocurrency.

As a pioneer in Thailand's digital assets financial services and investment product development since 2017, he said that Cryptomind Group was now not only a digital asset company poised to benefit from the market, but also ready to capitalise on growth opportunities arising from industry technology and innovations, such as blockchain and Web 3.0.

He cited the recent success of a Serie-A fundraising round that brought in 120 million baht, allowing the group to expand its business in the digital asset industry.

Part of the funds, he said, would be used to strengthen Thailand's digital assets foundation by fostering the ecosystem.

"With the widespread adoption of digital assets and technologies, Thailand has the potential to become the regional hub of the industry. Still, this year, Crytomind Group will focus on Web 3.0 application and implementation support," he said.

He emphasised that Web 3.0 technologies would increase the connection between digital assets and fiat currency around the world, including Thailand.