MPC hikes key interest rate by 25 basis points

He said the economy was likely to recover gradually, thanks to an increase in foreign visitors after the easing of travel restrictions.

He added that private sector consumption was also likely to recover, due to the improvement in the labour market and household income.

He expected Thailand's economy to reach the pre-Covid-19 level by the end of this year.

"The committee concluded that a loose monetary policy to support the economy amid the Covid-19 crisis has become less necessary, as the economy is likely to recover," he said.

However, he added that the committee would follow up on rising production cost and the impact of the cost of living on Thailand's economic recovery.

He expected inflation to remain high this year before declining next year.