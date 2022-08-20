Ministry of Commerce – DITP to host Trade Logistics Symposium 2022, highlighting logistics for e-commerce and cross-border trade

Renowned speakers will take to the stage their perspective on logistics for e-commerce and cross border on September 1-2, 2022 at Lido Connect and on webinar.

Mr Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, DITP Director-General states that DITP takes progressive measures to boost the logistics industry to conform to the policy outlined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce (Mr Jurin Laksanawisit) which is fortifying the service sectors especially logistics business to ensure the continuity of logistics activities and enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs. The Department organizes the Trade Logistics Symposium 2022 under the theme “Empowering E-commerce and Cross Border Logistics” to represent a knowledge sharing platform between the world’s foremost business leaders, experts and international organizations and logistics and international trade entrepreneurs.

As the highlights for this year's symposium, participants will have an opportunity to meet with the distinguished speakers from top organizations. Topics include:

“E-Commerce and Cross Border impact on the ASEAN’s logistics industry” – focusing on how do e-commerce and border trade affect logistics business in ASEAN by Ms Cecile Barayre-El Shami – Chief of Digital Economy Capacity-Building Section, E-commerce and Digital Economy Branch from UNCTAD.