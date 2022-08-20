Ministry of Commerce – DITP to host Trade Logistics Symposium 2022, highlighting logistics for e-commerce and cross-border trade

Renowned speakers will take to the stage their perspective on logistics for e-commerce and cross border on September 1-2, 2022 at Lido Connect and on webinar.
Mr Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, DITP Director-General states that DITP takes progressive measures to boost the logistics industry to conform to the policy outlined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce (Mr Jurin Laksanawisit) which is fortifying the service sectors especially logistics business to ensure the continuity of logistics activities and enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs. The Department organizes the Trade Logistics Symposium 2022 under the theme “Empowering E-commerce and Cross Border Logistics” to represent a knowledge sharing platform between the world’s foremost business leaders, experts and international organizations and logistics and international trade entrepreneurs.
As the highlights for this year's symposium, participants will have an opportunity to meet with the distinguished speakers from top organizations. Topics include:
“E-Commerce and Cross Border impact on the ASEAN’s logistics industry” – focusing on how do e-commerce and border trade affect logistics business in ASEAN by Ms Cecile Barayre-El Shami – Chief of Digital Economy Capacity-Building Section, E-commerce and Digital Economy Branch from UNCTAD.
“Guide tips to start Door-to-Door service” – highlight on the strategies of entering the transportation field in the delivery and what lies behind the factors which make the business keep going in the battlefield of competition by Ms Jamie Ko - Director, Regional Public Affairs and Policy and from the main service provider in the region – Grab.
“Fulfillment and Warehouse in the 21st Century” - concept of how e-commerce is driving new distribution and warehousing by Mr Nattapume Pavaratn, the President of Warehouse, Silo and Cold Storage Business Association and SVP Group Commercial, JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited.
“Collaboration is at the heart of the e-commerce logistics” by Mr. Behzad Goudarzian, Logistics Manager and Mr Pravin Shetty, Regional IT Manager of ISS Global Forwarding – an internationally recognized supply chain solutions provider.
Panel discussion “Time for logistics marketplaces platform in Mekong Region?” by Dr Piyanoot Sumrith, the President of Thai Transportation & Logistics Association, Managing Director and Founder of WeMove Platform, the Start-up newcomer that connects shippers and carriers by using technology, together with Ms Rachelle Alexis Lim, Executive Director of Strategy & Business Development from 2C2P Co., Ltd. - a full suite payments platform trusted by global businesses.
Interested person can register free of charge at www.tradelogistics.go.th/symposium. Discover other exciting opportunities in logistics at Facebook page: DITP.Logistics.
Published : August 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
