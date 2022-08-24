Prayut’s suspension won’t affect recovery, foreign investor confidence: TCC
The Constitutional Court’s suspension of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from duty will not affect Thailand’s economic recovery or foreign investor confidence, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Wednesday.
TCC vice chairman Visit Limlurcha made the remarks after the majority of court judges voted to accept an opposition petition for deliberation on Prayut’s tenure and suspended him from duty until a ruling is made.
The judges voted 5:4 to accept the petition, which was forwarded to the court by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives.
Being the first deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan automatically took over as caretaker prime minister.
Visit felt the court’s decision would not affect Thailand’s economic recovery or foreign investor confidence.
He said preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November would continue as the Constitutional Court could come out with a ruling on Prayut’s tenure before the summit begins.
“Even if a court ruling does not come in time, there are still the caretaker prime minister and other Cabinet ministers,” he pointed out.
According to Visit, foreign investors “aren’t uncertain” about the issue because it is purely a domestic matter.