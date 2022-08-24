background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRI, September 09, 2022
nationthailand
Prayut’s suspension won’t affect recovery, foreign investor confidence: TCC

Prayut’s suspension won’t affect recovery, foreign investor confidence: TCC

BY LINE : THE NATION
WED, August 24, 2022
201

The Constitutional Court’s suspension of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from duty will not affect Thailand’s economic recovery or foreign investor confidence, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Wednesday.

TCC vice chairman Visit Limlurcha made the remarks after the majority of court judges voted to accept an opposition petition for deliberation on Prayut’s tenure and suspended him from duty until a ruling is made.

The judges voted 5:4 to accept the petition, which was forwarded to the court by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives.

Being the first deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan automatically took over as caretaker prime minister.

Visit felt the court’s decision would not affect Thailand’s economic recovery or foreign investor confidence.

He said preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November would continue as the Constitutional Court could come out with a ruling on Prayut’s tenure before the summit begins.

“Even if a court ruling does not come in time, there are still the caretaker prime minister and other Cabinet ministers,” he pointed out.

 

According to Visit, foreign investors “aren’t uncertain” about the issue because it is purely a domestic matter.

BY LINE : THE NATION
TAGS
PrayutEconomic recoveryThai Chamber of Commerceforeign investorsNews Update
RELATED