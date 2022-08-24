Prayut’s suspension won’t affect recovery, foreign investor confidence: TCC

TCC vice chairman Visit Limlurcha made the remarks after the majority of court judges voted to accept an opposition petition for deliberation on Prayut’s tenure and suspended him from duty until a ruling is made.

The judges voted 5:4 to accept the petition, which was forwarded to the court by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives.

Being the first deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan automatically took over as caretaker prime minister.