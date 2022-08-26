background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRI, September 09, 2022
nationthailand
Baht swinging widely ahead of US Fed’s statement on GDP, inflation

Baht swinging widely ahead of US Fed’s statement on GDP, inflation

BY LINE : THE NATION
FRI, August 26, 2022
51

The baht opened at 35.82 to the US dollar on Friday, unchanged from Thursday’s closing rate.

The currency is expected to move between 35.70 and 36 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He explained that the baht is still swinging sideways ahead of the US Federal Reserve chair’s statement.

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 10am US time and is expected to reiterate the central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation.

He added that the baht has not weakened much because foreign investors have continued buying Thai stocks. Foreigners have spent 10 billion baht on Thai stocks in the past four days.

The strategist has advised investors to use hedging tools like options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.

BY LINE : THE NATION
TAGS
BahtdollarcurrencyNews UpdateBreaking News
RELATED