Baht swinging widely ahead of US Fed’s statement on GDP, inflation

He explained that the baht is still swinging sideways ahead of the US Federal Reserve chair’s statement.

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 10am US time and is expected to reiterate the central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation.

He added that the baht has not weakened much because foreign investors have continued buying Thai stocks. Foreigners have spent 10 billion baht on Thai stocks in the past four days.

The strategist has advised investors to use hedging tools like options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.