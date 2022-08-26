Crowds flock to Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 for glimpse of the future

“Metaverse is borderless and D.OASIS wants to be the largest community of Thai people in The Sandbox, giving Thailand access to a global community while the world community is able to access Thailand,” said Sirikiat Bunworaset, CEO of D.OASIS

“To build a sustainable metaverse model, you have to keep providing features that enable and empower creators. Let them own and monetise their content,” said Sebastien Borget, Chief Operating Officer, The Sandbox

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the CEO and founder of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, said: “Thailand can become the digital economy hub of Asean.”

“Metaverse is a global trend. Thailand is at the stage where all stakeholders are beginning to explore, then search for business-appropriate concepts,” said Sanjay Popli, Cryptomind Advisory's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

The event also hosted two other stages — Showcase and Workshop — where insights into the metaverse were well-known, and up-and-coming NFT artists and communities were introduced. Some of the well-known NFT artists were Play Isreyah, MaArt Studio, Eveden, Warden, Atevada, Latte Latte, Coconut Sunday, ARCHIVERSE, Taitern, Maxyverse, CHANGLAND, Frontyr Studio, etc.

Thitiphan Thapthong, better known as Taitern, said: "If we can make something invisible to be recognisable, then we have no fear of losing our identity."

Orchaporn “Jean” Warasirikul, owner of Latte Latte, said: “Latte is coffee. Latte, latte, is like offering happiness. Born of love, dream and bonding together, it has become an inspiration to create each piece that wants to make those who see it smile.”

“NFT is the future, good experience at your fingertips There's no such thing as late if you're thinking of starting. The world can be changed by our own hands.”

Coconut Sunday, a Thai band that performed on Metaverse in the Decentraland System, showed up live at Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022. One of its band members said, “Metaverse and NFT have opened doors that were previously closed for us to meet new friends, new fans around the world. It is a warm community and the hope of our music journey.”

In addition, there was also a significant development in the Thai sports industry with the "Sport Metaverse Challenge #1," an idea competition to find talents. The teams presented their ideas on developing athletes' potential through the virtual world with the mentors of the metaverse industry closely mentoring each other, whether it's Khun Sanjay Popli, CEO of Cyptomind, or Pongwut Praipaisalkit, CEO of Multiverse Expert, Thailand’s fourth unicorn.

The winning team this first year was SKiVERSE, a group of young students from Chulalongkorn University, inspired by skiing that could only be held in winter cities. But virtual reality technology could break all barriers to pave the way for the sport on the metaverse.

SKiVERSE won the judges' nod and grabbed the first prize of 100,000 baht. The runner-up was BS — Muay Thai — which received 30,000 baht; third-placed AS2P — table tennis — got 25,000 baht; and the Dragon Boat sports team received 20,000 baht for finishing fourth.

Preedok Thongwandee, president of the event’s sponsor, B-Lay Plus Co Ltd, the official supporter of Sport Metaverse Challenge #1, said: "Congratulations to the youngsters who came to show their ideas on developing athletes' potential. I believe that this is a very good extension."

Media activities aimed at helping develop Thai journalism at Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022, involved two parts: the presentation of AI Reporters in collaboration with deus.works, and the second event was the press conference on “Developing news stations on Metaworld with OK Nation, Metaverse Thailand, and Erectus, which were believed to be the starting point for media outlets in Thailand to fully enter the Metaverse world.

Also making major contributions towards the success of the event were the main sponsors: Metaverse Association of Thailand, B-Healthy, Bitkub, Healthverse Island, PRX Metaverse, 9 Cat Digital, Multiverse Expert (MiGroup), Sabuy Digital, Kantana, along with B-Lay Plus (Sport. Metaverse), MQDC, Translucia, D.OASIS, and AIS.

Other sponsors included True, Thai Smile, Puff & Pie, and Mind Pixels.

Participating brands included Block Mountain, Bitkub, Metaverse Association of Thailand, Chiangmai Crypto City, Thonburi Group, Art Story to The Moon Project (NFT booth for autistic kids), MetaverseXR, Merkel Capital, Erectrus, Spatial, Thai Metaverse Association, 63Buildcybertech, Grafity, Blue Ocean. Technology, deus.works, Om Platform, B-Healthy, Healthverse Island, PRX Metaverse, Multiverse Expert (MiGroup), Sabuy Digital, Kantana, and Pro-toys.

For more information:

https://www.thailandmetaverseexpo.asia/

Main FB Page: Metaverse Thailand Expo 2022

https://www.facebook.com/ThailandMetaverseExpo

FB Page for Sport Metaverse: https://www.facebook.com/sportmetaverse/