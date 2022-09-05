AOT to start managing Udon Thani, Buri Ram, Krabi airports from 2023

Before taking over, AOT is expected to deposit the value of all moveable assets in the three airports in the Department of Airports’ revolving fund, which will finance the management of other airports, Saksayam said.

He added that AOT has yet to come up with an operation plan for the three airports that is in line with the law and takes public interest into account.

Saksayam added that he has instructed AOT to come up with ways of directing passengers to other airports to prevent congestion in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

“For instance, all domestic flights do not have to take off from Don Mueang Airport. New routes like Korat-Hua Hin or Korat-Chiang Mai can also be introduced,” he said.

A source from the Transport Ministry said AOT is planning to spend 3.52 billion baht to develop Udon Thani airport and has earmarked 460 million baht for Buri Ram airport.

The development budget for Krabi airport will be 5.22 billion baht if signs indicate that Phang Nga airport can start operating by 2031. If not, then the budget for Krabi airport will be increased to 6.49 billion baht, the source added.

The three airports will be upgraded into regional airports before they are turned into secondary flight hubs in the future, the source added.