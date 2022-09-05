Thailand to start collecting entry fee from foreign tourists early next year

“Then, the entry fee rates will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in October,” Pipat said.

“Once approved, the rates will have to be published in the Royal Gazette and they will take effect 90 days later.”

Pipat said the enforcement of entry fee rates on foreign tourists will take effect early next year.

“I see it’s appropriate to start collecting entry fees in early 2023 because it would still be in the high tourism season,” Pipat said.