IMF cuts Thai GDP forecast to 2.7% amid doubts on digital wallet plan

It cited the "possibility of reduced fiscal stimulus” amid criticism of a digital wallet scheme that looks set to drain Thai government coffers of 500 billion baht (about US$13.5 billion).

The IMF also cut its 2025 forecast for Thailand from 3.1% to 2.90%.

The cuts come despite a brighter 2024 forecast for Asia overall.

Asia’s economy is set to expand by 4.5% this year, according to the IMF report on Tuesday.