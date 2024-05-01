Thai labourers shouldering 26% more debt than last year, survey finds

CEBF director Thanawat Pholvichai said that according to the survey of 1,259 workers earning less than 15,000 baht per month conducted nationwide between April 19 and 25, some 19.4% of respondents earned less than 10,000 baht and 0.1% earned less than 5,000 baht per month.

Less than half (42.6%) of workers earning less than 15,000 baht per month are under the Social Security programme, he said.

The survey found that most respondents have debts from personal loans, credit cards, housing and auto loans, with 64.8% of the respondents’ debt amounts being legal loans from financial institutions, while 35.2% are from loan sharks, acquaintances and relatives.

The CEBF estimated that throughout the country, the population in this group has combined household debts of 344.52 billion baht, 26.4% higher than last year.