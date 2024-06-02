Thailand’s public debt rises to 11.474tn baht, 63.67% of GDP in March

The Finance Ministry announced on Sunday that Thailand’s public debt rose to 11.474 trillion baht or 63.67% of GDP at the end of March, compared with 11.131 trillion baht and 62.14% at the end of September.

The ministry announced the outstanding public debt in the Royal Gazette in line with the Public Debt Management Act of 2005.

The act requires the Finance Ministry to report loans and loan guarantees by state agencies during the period from October to March within 60 days after the end of March and those from April to September within 60 days after the end of September.