Structural changes key to push Thai economy beyond 3%: BOT governor

Thailand needs to change its economic structure to focus on investment and new technologies in order to push economic expansion to meet the government’s target of 5% year on year, Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday.

The governor was speaking at a meet-the-press event on Thursday at the Bank of Thailand Learning Centre in Bangkok, the first time in several months he has given an interview to the press.

“Currently our economic growth potential is around 3% year on year, and the government's stimulus measures alone are unlikely to help it expand beyond this margin,” he said.

Sethaput said Thailand’s industrial sector is facing increasing competition from overseas manufacturers because its existing technologies are not able to cope with global trends.

Thailand’s current technologies are limited to outdated industries such as hard disk drives, textiles, petrochemicals and iron, he added.

Sethaput added that economic growth must also be supported by a high-quality and adequate workforce. This poses another challenge to Thailand as the country is becoming an ageing society with fewer working people.