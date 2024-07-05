June inflation in Thailand sees a big drop over the previous month

The 0.62% June inflation was driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose 0.48%. This was due to significant price hikes in essential items such as rice, flour, and flour-based products, fresh food items such as eggs and fresh fruits, and fresh vegetables. The prices of meals prepared at home and outside, including ready-made meals, rice with curry, and ordered dishes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages like instant coffee and sweetened beverages, also contributed to the rise. Ingredients such as sugar, coconut milk, and curry paste saw price increases as well.

However, several items, such as pork, lime, mackerel, vegetable oil, grilled chicken, tangerines, red onions, and garlic, experienced price drops.

Other categories excluding food and beverages saw a 0.71% increase due to significant price hikes in critical items, particularly fuel, personal care items, and household items such as toilet paper. Alcoholic beverages, including liquor and beer, also contributed to the rise. However, significant price reductions were observed in items such as electricity, laundry detergent, fabric softener, bathroom cleaner, laundry products, dry cleaning solutions, men’s and women’s T-shirts, and shirts.

"The inflation situation is appropriate for the current reality and is rising at a suitable level with stability,” said Poonpong.