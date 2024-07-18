Thai confidence index slumps as more factories shut down

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) has been dragged down to the lowest level in two years due to a rising number of factory closures, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

The confidence index in June was 87.2, down from 88.5 in May.

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul said on Wednesday that more than 600 factories closed down in the first five months of this year, with an average economic value of 27 million baht per factory.

In the same period last year, only 358 factories had ended their operations, he said.

Kriengkrai said it was clear that most of the factories that shut down this year are small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but they are the backbone of the country’s manufacturing sector.

“The main reason behind this trend is the changing global demands driven by geopolitical tensions, which have lowered the competitiveness of Thai products,” he said. “Besides, most Thai entrepreneurs have been exporting the same products for several years and this points to an immediate need to restructure the manufacturing sector.”