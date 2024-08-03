Thailand strives to increase rice exports to Philippines

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report projecting that the Philippines will become the largest rice importer in 2024. The country is expected to import 4.1 million tonnes of rice this year, up from 3.2 million tonnes the previous year.

This surge in demand has prompted a competitive race between Thailand and Vietnam, the world’s second- and third-largest rice exporters respectively.

"The Philippines is a crucial market for us," said a senior official at the Thai Rice Exporters Association. "We see significant potential for growth in the coming years."

Vietnam has traditionally been the Philippines’ main rice supplier, accounting for around 80% of annual imports. However, Thailand is looking to capitalise on the Philippines’ increased demand and has secured a deal to supply at least 130,000 tonnes of rice for the remainder of 2024.

"We are committed to strengthening our partnership with the Philippines and meeting their growing rice needs," said a Vietnamese Agriculture Ministry official. "We believe we can offer a competitive product that meets the demands of the Philippine market."

Price competitiveness and rice yields are key factors in the competition. While Thailand has made significant strides in boosting exports, Vietnam’s higher yields and ability to offer lower prices pose a challenge.