Thai hotels urge strict mpox screening amid tourism, economy concerns

Despite the mpox scare, Thienprasit remains optimistic about the upcoming high season, which spans from the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year. However, he said he was worried about the ongoing global conflicts, which may affect the global economy and tourism next year.

He also mentioned rumours that Chinese tourists wanting to travel overseas were facing difficulties in obtaining passports due to Beijing’s policy to promote domestic tourism.

Nonetheless, he expects foreign arrivals to reach 36.7 million this year, in line with the government’s target. However, he cautioned that a decline in tourism spending may hinder efforts to generate the projected 3.5 billion baht in tourism revenue.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Thailand welcomed 22.47 million people from January 1 to August 18, who contributed about 1.05 trillion baht in tourism revenue. The highest number of arrivals were from China (4.55 million), Malaysia (3.10 million), India (1.29 million), South Korea (1.19 million) and Russia (1.05 million).