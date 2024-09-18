Thai industries sentiment index dips amid flooding, soaring household debt

Negative factors including the impact of the floods and rising household debt have caused the Thai Industries Sentiment Index in August to fall to 87.7 from 89.3 in July, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

Flooding in the North, Northeast and Central regions have damaged agricultural areas and slowed down the manufacturing and construction sectors, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said.

Meanwhile, the export sector is still suffering from high freight fees, especially on routes to the United States and Europe, he said.

The chairman reckoned that the fees have a tendency to rise due to competition from Chinese exporters and intensifying conflicts in the Middle East.

“Furthermore, the quick strengthening of the baht from 36.46 baht per US dollar in July to 34.92 baht in August has made Thai products more expensive compared to those of our competitors,” he said.

Kriengkrai added that rising household debt at 90.8% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of this year had affected people’s purchasing power as well as loan applications. The latter can be seen from the 23.71% contraction in auto loans in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2023.