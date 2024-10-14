Suitability index for buying property and a new car continues to fall

The Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has reported that the suitability index of purchasing a new car in September 2024 declined for the seventh consecutive month, reaching its lowest point since March 2023.

The index for September 2024 was recorded at 67.0, down from 70.2 in August.

In September, 9.7% of consumers believed it was a suitable time to purchase a new car, 47.6% were unsure, and 42.7% deemed it unsuitable. That compares with 10.5%, 49.2% and 40.3% considering it suitable, being unsure or feeling it was unsuitable respectively.