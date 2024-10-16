EEC ready to consider revising high-speed rail plan for U-Tapao Airport

The first phase of this ambitious 100 billion baht project is poised to transform the region's infrastructure and economic landscape.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Airways CEO, a key partner in the project, revealed to Thansettakij that UTA had increased its capital from 4.5 billion baht to 15 billion baht. This boost in funding would be sufficient to kickstart the first phase of investment, he said.

"We've already incurred more than 4 billion baht in preparation costs, including consulting fees and the creation of a master plan for the airport design," he explained.

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development encompasses a vast 6,500 rai (1.040 hectares) area, comprising three main projects:

Airport Terminal (1,482 rai – 237 hectares)

Air Cargo & Logistics (348 rai – 55.68 hectares)

Airport City (1,058 rai – 169.28 hectares)

The total investment is valued at 320 billion baht, with the first phase estimated at 100 billion baht. This initial stage includes approximately 40 billion baht for the airport and 60-80 billion baht for the Airport City.

"The development will be divided into six phases," said Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO). "The first phase, accommodating 12 million passengers, is set to open in 2028. The final phase will support up to 60 million people."

A potential hurdle in the project is the construction of a high-speed rail tunnel connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports. The tunnel, which must pass under the runway, has a tight 18-month completion deadline.