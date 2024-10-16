EEC ready to consider revising high-speed rail plan for U-Tapao Airport

The first phase of this ambitious 100 billion baht project is poised to transform the region's infrastructure and economic landscape.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Airways CEO, a key partner in the project, revealed to Thansettakij that UTA had increased its capital from 4.5 billion baht to 15 billion baht. This boost in funding would be sufficient to kickstart the first phase of investment, he said.
"We've already incurred more than 4 billion baht in preparation costs, including consulting fees and the creation of a master plan for the airport design," he explained.
The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development encompasses a vast 6,500 rai (1.040 hectares) area, comprising three main projects:
The total investment is valued at 320 billion baht, with the first phase estimated at 100 billion baht. This initial stage includes approximately 40 billion baht for the airport and 60-80 billion baht for the Airport City.
"The development will be divided into six phases," said Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO). "The first phase, accommodating 12 million passengers, is set to open in 2028. The final phase will support up to 60 million people."
A potential hurdle in the project is the construction of a high-speed rail tunnel connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports. The tunnel, which must pass under the runway, has a tight 18-month completion deadline.
Tharit Issarayangyun, deputy secretary-general of the EEC Infrastructure Division, addressed these concerns.
"If the high-speed rail project remains unclear by the end of 2024 or early 2025, we will propose to remove the tunnel construction from the joint venture agreement with Asia Era One Co Ltd [CP]," he noted.
This decision aims to prevent delays in the airport runway construction. The proposed tunnel section spans approximately 3-4 km and is estimated to cost around 10 billion baht.
The project extends beyond airport infrastructure. Bangkok Airways CEO Puttipong highlighted additional investment opportunities.
"We're opening up various sectors for private investment, including hotels, shopping centres, MICE facilities, an indoor arena, a racing track capable of hosting Formula One events, restaurants, a medical tourism hub, duty-free shops, and office buildings," he said.
"If there's clarity on casino complex investments in the EEC area, we, as landlords in the U-Tapao Aviation City, will need to consider our position. However, Bangkok Airways will not invest in this sector," he added.