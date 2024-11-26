China remains top durian importer, Thailand seeks quality edge



China has solidified its position as the world's largest importer of durian, with a staggering 1.38 million tons imported in the first nine months of 2024, according to that country’s Overseas Trade Promotion Office in Guangzhou.

This surge in demand presents both opportunities and challenges for Thai durian exporters.

The report highlighted that China's durian consumption in 2023 accounted for a significant 91% of global consumption.

While Thailand remains a major supplier, competition from other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam is intensifying. Vietnam's durian exports to China surged by 90% year on year in September.

To maintain its market share, Thailand must prioritise quality control and standards. Issues such as soft durian and pest control need to be addressed, observers say.

Additionally, developing new durian varieties that cater to modern consumer preferences can help differentiate Thai durian in the competitive Chinese market.

The opening of the China-Laos railway has provided a significant boost to Thai durian exports. This new transportation route has reduced shipping costs and transit times, making Thai durian more competitive.

However, as the durian market becomes increasingly saturated, Thai exporters will have to continue to innovate and adapt to maintain their leading position.

