Investor confidence at neutral as Thai markets await US trade policies

Investor confidence has cooled to a "neutral" zone, according to a monthly report by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), as market participants await government economic stimulus measures and tourism recovery while international conflicts and local economic slowdown create uncertainty.
The FETCO Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for February 2025 stood at 118.28, within the neutral range of 80-119, as revealed in a report released on Wednesday.
FETCO chairman Kobsak Pootrakool highlighted the survey conducted from November 20-30, which assessed market conditions for the next three months. The index reflects a delicate balance of opportunities and challenges.
According to FETCO, while the Thai stock market witnessed a modest increase in the first half of November due to strong corporate earnings, the US presidential election and subsequent concerns over US trade policy dampened sentiment. Foreign investors were net sellers in November, contributing to the overall market decline.
Going forward, investors will closely monitor developments in the US, including the implementation of new trade policies and the direction of US monetary policy.
Locally, the progress of economic recovery, government stimulus measures, and the impact of the tax-saving season will also be key factors influencing market sentiment.
As the global economic landscape remains uncertain, investors are advised to exercise caution and diversify their portfolios to manage risk.